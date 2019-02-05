Marcus Rashford in talks with United about improved contract

Young forward has been in flying form lately under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League win over Leicester City. Photo: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Manchester United have opened talks with Marcus Rashford over a new and improved deal, according to reports.

Thrust into the spotlight by Louis van Gaal before becoming a regular for Jose Mourinho, the 21-year-old is now flourishing under the guidance of caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford netted his 10th goal of the season in the 1-0 win at Leicester on Sunday, when the forward became the second youngest player to reach 100 Premier League appearances for United after Ryan Giggs.

The Welshman spent his entire playing career at Old Trafford and Press Association Sport understands that the club are looking to tie academy graduate Rashford down to an extended deal.

Rashford’s contract expires next year and, while United have the option to extend it until 2021, negotiations have begun over a fresh agreement.

The club are also working on a new contract for goalkeeper David De Gea, having last week tied forward Anthony Martial down until at least 2024.

Asked about Rashford and Martial pushing each other on, United caretaker boss Solskjaer said: “Yeah, through healthy competition but they can also create a relationship because hopefully they will play many, many years together.

“So, if they get an understanding of each other because both are very good at coming in off the left, but if one of them plays central then the other one has to do opposite movements.

“In the coming years we’ll see loads of combinations between those two.”

