Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender Tony Dunne has died at the age of 78.

Dunne was a part of the United team who won the European Cup in 1968 and made over 500 appearances for the Manchester club over 13 years from 1960 to 1973.

The Dubliner was named Irish Footballer of the Year in 1969 and played with Shelbourne before joining the Red Devils. After making his full international debut against Austria in April 1962 he won 33 caps and captained his country on four occasions.

He joined Bolton after leaving United, before a stint with Detroit Express in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 1979.

As well as winning the FAI Cup during his playing years in the Irish league, he won the FA Cup, the English first division on two occasions, as well as the second division. Matt Busby’s 1968 team became the first English team to win the European Cup, beating Benfica 4-1 at Wembley.

He made the eighth most appearances of any Manchester United player.