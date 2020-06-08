Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Irishman won the European Cup in 1968 and made over 500 appearances for the club

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Former Manchester United defender Tony Dunne has died. Photograph: Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Tony Dunne has died. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender Tony Dunne has died at the age of 78.

Dunne was a part of the United team who won the European Cup in 1968 and made over 500 appearances for the Manchester club over 13 years from 1960 to 1973.

The Dubliner was named Irish Footballer of the Year in 1969 and played with Shelbourne before joining the Red Devils. After making his full international debut against Austria in April 1962 he won 33 caps and captained his country on four occasions.

He joined Bolton after leaving United, before a stint with Detroit Express in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 1979.

As well as winning the FAI Cup during his playing years in the Irish league, he won the FA Cup, the English first division on two occasions, as well as the second division. Matt Busby’s 1968 team became the first English team to win the European Cup, beating Benfica 4-1 at Wembley.

He made the eighth most appearances of any Manchester United player.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.