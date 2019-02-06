Malcom earns draw for Barcelona as Real Madrid take upper hand

Lucas Vazquez on target for Real as they leave Nou Camp with Copa del Rey draw

Barcelona’s Malcom celebrates after scoring the equaliser in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp. Photograph: Enric Fontcuberta/EPA

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 1

Barcelona winger Malcom’s second-half strike secured a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid to leave the Copa del Rey semi-final evenly poised on Wednesday after the first leg at the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian winger, who started in place of Lionel Messi, curled home in the 58th minute to pull Barcelona level after Lucas Vazquez sent Real Madrid ahead early on.

Vazquez struck after just six minutes to silence the Nou Camp at the end of a slick team move, with Santiago Solari’s side impressing in the opening stages.

However, Ivan Rakitic clipped the crossbar with a header as Barcelona fought for an equaliser and Malcom eventually found it when Luis Suarez’ shot rebounded to him off the post.

Messi, who suffered a thigh injury at the weekend against Valencia, appeared for the final half hour but could not help champions Barcelona find a late winner.

The second leg takes place on February 27th at the Santiago Bernabeu.

