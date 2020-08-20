Liverpool to escape new UK coronavirus quarantining rules

Training venue, Austria, added to mandatory UK quarantine list from Saturday next

Jordan Henderson (centre) and his team-mates celebrating with the Premier League trophy at Anfield, Liverpool. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/PA

Liverpool are not expected to be affected by new UK coronavirus quarantining rules which come into force on Saturday.

The reigning Premier League champions are currently in Austria taking part in a pre-season training camp.

Austria, along with Croatia and Trinidad and Tobago, will be added to the list of countries where people entering the UK will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival from 04:00 on Saturday.

But because Liverpool are also playing matches in Austria, they will be exempt from quarantine if they apply for an application through the Football Association – something which is believed to be currently being completed.

Had the trip been purely for training purposes, the potential to have to then quarantine would have been much higher.

Although it is unclear when Jurgen Klopp’s side will return it will be after Tuesday – when they face RB Salzburg having already played Stuttgart on Saturday.

With no restrictions upon their return it means Liverpool will then be clear to return to Melwood as normal to prepare for the Community Shield clash against Arsenal on August 29th.

Reports earlier in the week suggested a member of Liverpool’s travelling party to Austria had tested positive for coronavirus.

Protocols were put in place before travel and have been adhered to since arrival, with tests being conducted before and during the Austrian training camp – somewhere Liverpool headed having shelved their initial plans of travelling to Evian after France was earlier added to the UK quarantine list.

