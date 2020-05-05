Liverpool ask Timo Werner’s representatives for more time

The release clause in the striker’s contract – which stands at €60m (£52.7m) – is still valid

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Fabrizio Romano

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig is reportedly eager to seal a move to European champions Liverpool. Photograph: Getty Images

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig is reportedly eager to seal a move to European champions Liverpool. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Liverpool have told Timo Werner’s representatives they need more time to decide on whether to make a formal offer for the Germany international as they wait to see what impact coronavirus will have on the next transfer window.

Werner is keen to leave this summer after four years at RB Leipzig and Liverpool are in pole position to sign the 24-year-old, having made clear their interest in him several months ago. Werner is keen for a new challenge abroad and has told Bayern Munich that a move to another Bundesliga club is not an option at the moment.

Contrary to reports, the release clause in the striker’s contract – which stands at €60m (£52.7m) – is still valid. Liverpool are keen to get more of an understanding in the next few weeks of what will happen to this summer’s transfer window before completing any deal.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to distort the market this summer, even for the top clubs, and Liverpool are not ready to commit to spending €60m on one player.

Jürgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Werner, who has 72 goals in 118 league appearances for Leipzig, and the striker was set to be Liverpool’s top target this summer if they were to invest in a squad that is 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Several other clubs are also interested in Werner depending on how other transfer business goes. Werner’s preferred choice would be Liverpool but he would also consider other Premier League clubs as well as Inter and Juventus in Italy. Barcelona are also an option if they do not sign Inter’s Lautaro Martínez.

- Guardian

