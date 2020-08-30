Lionel Messi doesn’t turn up for Barcelona Covid-19 test

More doubt cast over 33-year-old’s Nou Camp future as he won’t be cleared for pre-season

A child in a Lionel Messi jersey sits outside Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi waiting for the arrival of players to undergo a medical test for Covid-19. Photograph: Pau Barrena/Getty/AFP

A child in a Lionel Messi jersey sits outside Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi waiting for the arrival of players to undergo a medical test for Covid-19. Photograph: Pau Barrena/Getty/AFP

 

Lionel Messi did not arrive for his scheduled Covid-19 test at Barcelona on Sunday morning, casting more doubt on his future at the club.

The 33-year-old told Barcelona chiefs on Tuesday evening that he wishes to leave the Nou Camp.

Messi has now opted against taking a routine coronavirus check ahead of Barcelona’s pre-season training schedule.

Messi’s refusal to take the test means he will not be cleared to link up with his team-mates as new Barca boss Ronald Koeman looks to work with his squad for the first time.

Reports claim the Argentina international had a clause in his contract which Messi believes that, if activated, would allow him to walk away from the club for free — something Barcelona officials refute.

Messi was part of the Barcelona side that was thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals but has now been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City to work under former manager Pep Guardiola.

With ongoing disagreements over the validity of the reported clause in his deal, it is likely that there will be no quick outcome.

Barcelona’s sporting director Ramon Planes said earlier in the week that the LaLiga giants will “count on Messi for the future” despite the apparent wish of the player to leave a club he has been associated with since the age of 13.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.