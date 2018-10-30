Liam Miller match raised €1.5million in total

Last month’s tribute match for the late former Ireland international Liam Miller raised a total of €1.5 million, it has been announced.

The meeting between an Ireland and Celtic team against a Manchester United selection, which included the likes of Roy Keane, proved hugely successful at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The money has been divided five ways with €1m going into a trust for Liam Miller’s family to provide long-term financial security. Keane is among four trustees along with Michael O’Flynn, Graham Barrett and Ciaran Medlar.

Miller’s wife Clare thanked the organisers and participants, saying “We feel truly blessed and grateful. We would like to thank everyone involved from the bottom of our hearts. The love and support you have shown will always be remembered and treasured by us.”

Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Miller won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland. He died last February at the age of just 36 from cancer at Marymount Hospice.

With the rest of the money, €250,000 will go to Marymount Hospice, Cork, where Liam received end of life care, €35,000 will be donated to Mercy University Hospital Foundation, €35,000 goes to to the Oesophageal Cancer Fund and €20,000 each will be donated to Enable Ireland, Cork Simon Community, Cork Penny Dinners and Down Syndrome Cork.

The final €100,000 will go to the Jack O’Drsicoll fund. O’Driscoll is a young man from Mayfield in Cork who was left paralysed following a freak accident during Storm Emma earlier this year. Jack was involved in hurling and football with Mayfield GAA club in Cork City and also St. Mary’s AFC in Cork.

O’Flynn, who is the chariman of the committee, said: “This was such a wonderful occasion for the people of Cork and sports fans throughout Ireland who attended an event that brought some very famous footballing stars to Cork. It was indeed both celebratory and poignant, saluting the achievements of one of Cork’s sporting heroes who sadly lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supported the event by buying tickets or attending the dinner in City Hall, your support was truly phenomenal. We are delighted to have achieved this level of fundraising, and are pleased to donate funds to the various charities as a result. We would like to acknowledge everyone who helped bring the game about including John Delaney and the FAI, Sir Alex Ferguson, John O’Shea, John Caulfield, Cork City FC, as well as the GAA and Cork County Board for accommodating the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Miller family are humbled by the events and the outpouring of support from the people of this country, and supporters from further afield.”