LaLiga chief attacks Manchester City’s ‘financial doping’

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has continued his attack on Manchester City and Paris St Germain by urging Uefa to stop what he has branded “financial doping” in football.

City, who deny any wrongdoing, face a possible season-long Champions League ban if Uefa find them guilty of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Premier League champions are being investigated by Uefa’s independent financial control board after being alleged to have inflated the value of their commercial deals with Abu Dhabi-based companies and hidden payments to players and staff.

Tebas — who recently accused City and PSG of “ruining football” by using money generated from petrol and gas — said: “Uefa should try to stop this financial doping.

“I am very worried. I think the phenomenon of the state clubs are attacking or controlling the institution itself.”

Tebas also pulled no punches on the proposed changes to the Champions League format, saying: “The big clubs want to change the competition...at the moment it is a very dangerous change.

“In my opinion it is absolutely lethal for professional football in Europe, the big leagues and the small leagues.”