LaLiga chief attacks Manchester City’s ‘financial doping’

Javier Tebas takes a second cut at City and PSG by saying they are “ruining football”

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Uefa must act to stop the ‘financial doping’ of teams like Manchester City. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Uefa must act to stop the ‘financial doping’ of teams like Manchester City. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

 

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has continued his attack on Manchester City and Paris St Germain by urging Uefa to stop what he has branded “financial doping” in football.

City, who deny any wrongdoing, face a possible season-long Champions League ban if Uefa find them guilty of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Premier League champions are being investigated by Uefa’s independent financial control board after being alleged to have inflated the value of their commercial deals with Abu Dhabi-based companies and hidden payments to players and staff.

Tebas — who recently accused City and PSG of “ruining football” by using money generated from petrol and gas — said: “Uefa should try to stop this financial doping.

“I am very worried. I think the phenomenon of the state clubs are attacking or controlling the institution itself.”

Tebas also pulled no punches on the proposed changes to the Champions League format, saying: “The big clubs want to change the competition...at the moment it is a very dangerous change.

“In my opinion it is absolutely lethal for professional football in Europe, the big leagues and the small leagues.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.