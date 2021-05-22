La Liga round-up: Luis Suarez goal secures title for Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid score two late goals to beat Villarreal but lose out to city rivals

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring Atlético Madrid’s second goal during the La Liga match against Real Valladolid at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid.

Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atlético corner.

Just as they had done in last week’s comeback win over Osasuna, Atlético missed a series of clear opportunities but they drew level after a moment of magic from Angel Correa, who danced his way through the defence before arrowing into the bottom corner in the 57th minute.

Suarez then pounced on a giveaway by the Valladolid defence to score in the 67th and put Atlético on their way to a victory that would secure the title no matter what happened in Real Madrid’s game at home to Villarreal.

Atlético finished top of the standings on 86 points while Real, who snatched a late 2-1 win over Villarreal, came second on 84. Valladolid finished 19th and were relegated to Spain’s second division.

