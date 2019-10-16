La Liga asks for Clasico to be moved to Madrid due to protests

Real Madrid are supposed to meet Barcelona in the Camp Nou on Saturday week

A demonstrator waves a pro-independence Catalan Estelada flag and the Black Flag of Catalonia during a protest against the jailing of Catalan separatistson Wednesday. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

A demonstrator waves a pro-independence Catalan Estelada flag and the Black Flag of Catalonia during a protest against the jailing of Catalan separatistson Wednesday. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

 

La Liga has asked that this month’s El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be moved from Barcelona to the capital amid growing protests in Catalonia.

Nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed for between nine and 13 years on Monday for their roles in an illegal referendum and subsequent failed independence bid, sparking protests and clashes across the region. Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia.

The match is due to take place on October 26th at Barca’s Camp Nou stadium. But La Liga has asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to reverse the fixture.

The second meeting of the season is due to take place in Madrid in March.

“We have requested the competitions committee of the RFEF to meet and change the location of El Clasico to Madrid because of exceptional circumstances beyond our control,” a La Liga spokesman said.

The RFEF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement of the jail terms triggered mass protests across the region, with chaos at Barcelona’s El Prat airport leading to the cancellation of dozens of flights as well as clashes between police and protesters.

Local media reported that 51 arrests were made while 125 people had been treated for injuries.

On Monday, Barca released a statement titled ‘Prison is not the solution’ condemning the sentences, while Manchester City’s Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, also spoke out against the jail terms in a video that was released on social media by the group Tsunami Democratic.

Protests continued throughout Wednesday, with the country’s high-speed rail network suffering delays, while motorways throughout Catalonia and many of Barcelona’s main thoroughfares remain closed.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.