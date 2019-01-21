Kevin-Prince Boateng on his way to Barcelona

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed he is joining Barcelona in a shock move from Italian side Sassuolo, with the former Portsmouth and Tottenham forward’s ‘s representatives having agreed terms over an initial loan move.

“Barca, I’m coming!” Boateng told Sky Sport in Italy. “I’m sad to leave Sassuolo but is a great chance,” he added.

Boateng also brushed off newspaper reports that he was a Real Madrid fan when growing up. “Don’t ask me about Real Madrid . . . it’s just the past,” he said. “I only want to focus on Barcelona, and I hope to score at the Bernabeu (in) the next Clasico”

Boateng, who spent two seasons at White Hart Lane before moving to Fratton Park in 2009, signed for Sassuolo in the summer having left Eintracht Frankfurt and has starred for Roberto De Zerbi’s side as they have cemented a mid-table position in Serie A.

The 31-year-old has scored five league goals so far despite missing several weeks due to injury, with Barca understood to have been impressed with his performances in a “false nine” role.

Boateng is expected to fly to Barcelona on Monday to complete his move, which is expected to include an option for Barcelona to purchase him for €8 million at the end of the season.

- Guardian