Ken Early: Why international football is fading into obscurity
Last 20 years has seen the international game clearly bypassed by elite club football
2014 brought a chilling demonstration of the gap in quality when Brazil lost 7-1 at home to Bayern Munich (aka Germany). Brazil’s Fernandinho reacts after a goal by Toni Kroos. Photograph: Roert Ghement/EPA
The last even-numbered year when European countries did not play a major football tournament was 1956: Elvis Presley’s I Want You, I Need You was the sound of the summer, and there was a polio epidemic in Cork.
In the original schedule for 2020, the first Euros match in Dublin was supposed to be kicking off two weeks from today. In the new schedule that is supposed to be the week the Premier League returns.