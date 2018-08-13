Ken Early: Wenger's out, but it's the same old Arsenal
If any club was crying out for a new direction, it’s Arsenal. Why then did Petr Cech start?
Nice guy? Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Unai Emery during the match against Manchester City at the Emirates. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
What would Arsene Wenger have thought of his old team’s first match under their new manager, Unai Emery?
In many ways it was the same old Arsenal: the usual smooth technical play laced with occasional suicidal errors, the usual Özil and Mkhitaryan flitting on the periphery unable to do any real damage, the usual enormous gap in quality and confidence between them and Manchester City, the usual mass exodus from the Emirates long before the referee had blown the whistle on the usual comprehensive defeat against this opposition.