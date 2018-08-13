What would Arsene Wenger have thought of his old team’s first match under their new manager, Unai Emery?

In many ways it was the same old Arsenal: the usual smooth technical play laced with occasional suicidal errors, the usual Özil and Mkhitaryan flitting on the periphery unable to do any real damage, the usual enormous gap in quality and confidence between them and Manchester City, the usual mass exodus from the Emirates long before the referee had blown the whistle on the usual comprehensive defeat against this opposition.