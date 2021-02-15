Ken Early: Super league may be best option for Europe’s bill-laden top clubs

Barcelona’s ballooning debt in the billions just one example of clubs’ struggles

Ken Early

Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG has had a seismic effect on the Catalan club. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Tuesday night should have seen Neymar back at Camp Nou for the first time since he left Barcelona four summers ago, but last week he got injured just in time to miss the Champions League knockout stages, as is tradition.

He’ll be missed, but even if he had been fit it’s impossible to imagine tomorrow’s match approaching the epic drama of the last meeting of these sides - the famous 6-1 win for Barcelona which was surely the most consequential Champions League match of the century.

