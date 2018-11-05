The latest tranche of Football Leaks revelations, presented over the weekend by a consortium of media organisations led by Der Spiegel, contained more remarkable stories of behind-the-scenes chicanery at the highest levels of European football.

One of the best bits was a line attributed to Manchester City lawyer Simon Cliff, which came from correspondence dating from the spring of 2014 as City argued with Uefa about the extent to which it was fair to punish the club for breaching the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.