Ken Early: Super League can pull elite clubs even further from fans
Big European clubs see they have more in common with sheikhs than small fry in domestic leagues
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarek: his alleged threat to Fifa reminds us that it feels as though the legal system is something the rich use as a club to batter opposition into submission. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
The latest tranche of Football Leaks revelations, presented over the weekend by a consortium of media organisations led by Der Spiegel, contained more remarkable stories of behind-the-scenes chicanery at the highest levels of European football.
One of the best bits was a line attributed to Manchester City lawyer Simon Cliff, which came from correspondence dating from the spring of 2014 as City argued with Uefa about the extent to which it was fair to punish the club for breaching the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.