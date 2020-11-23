Ken Early: Roles have reversed for Guardiola and Mourinho
Tottenham showed an intensity in their victory that Manchester City could not match
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and his players react after beating Manchester City in London. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA
It’s hard to imagine Pep Guardiola ever having what Antonio Conte sarcastically referred to as “a Mourinho season”, in reference to the 2015-16 campaign at Chelsea, when the then champions lost eight of their first 15 games and Jose Mourinho was sacked before Christmas.
Guardiola just doesn’t have what it takes: he is cold and passive-aggressive where Mourinho is histrionic, he lacks the dramatic flair to star in a meltdown that spectacular.