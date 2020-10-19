Ken Early: Project Big Picture endangers cushy position of ‘bottom 14’
Contingent of Premier League clubs know leaked plan would come at their expense
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has written in The Sunday Times about what he thinks of Project Big Picture. Photo: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
In 2018-19, Huddersfield Town earned more TV money for finishing bottom of the Premier League than Bayern earned for winning the Bundesliga or Juventus earned for winning Serie A.
To most observers this might seem a mildly diverting or comical detail. To an arch-capitalist like John Henry or Joel Glazer it is a market anomaly and potential opportunity.