Ken Early: Liverpool fans, Bamber Gascoigne and a close shave in Istanbul

May is the cruellest month for footballing “on this days” in a pandemic; in normal times May means finals, titles and glory. On Sunday it was 25 years since Louis van Gaal’s incredible Ajax won the Champions League; on Tuesday it will be 21 years since Manchester United won the Treble.

At the time the United win was hailed as the greatest comeback in the history of European finals, and it seemed it would be a long time before any of us saw anything so crazy happen in a Champions League final. In fact, it took only six years.