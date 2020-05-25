Ken Early: Liverpool fans, Bamber Gascoigne and a close shave in Istanbul
Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League win was memorable for lots of different reasons
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard lifts the European Cup after Liverpool beat AC Milan to win the Champions League final on May 25, 2005 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Photograph: Getty Images
May is the cruellest month for footballing “on this days” in a pandemic; in normal times May means finals, titles and glory. On Sunday it was 25 years since Louis van Gaal’s incredible Ajax won the Champions League; on Tuesday it will be 21 years since Manchester United won the Treble.
At the time the United win was hailed as the greatest comeback in the history of European finals, and it seemed it would be a long time before any of us saw anything so crazy happen in a Champions League final. In fact, it took only six years.