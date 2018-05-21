Ken Early: Klopp and Pep don’t need big Belgians, why does Jose?
United boss Jose Mourinho blames FA Cup defeat on Lukaku and Fellaini absence
Manchester United missed the aerial presence of Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini in the FA Cup final. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Jose Mourinho was “curious today, tomorrow, the next couple of days, to read, to watch, to listen, to your opinions,” because he wanted to see whether people would criticise Chelsea for beating Manchester United with defensive, counterattacking football. “If my team played like Chelsea did, I can imagine what people say,” he said.