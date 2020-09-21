Ken Early: Kai Havertz already a conundrum for cautious Chelsea

Frank Lampard has to play attacking football and must find a way for German to thrive

Ken Early

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold battling for the ball at Stamford Bridge, London. Photograph: Matt Dunham/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold battling for the ball at Stamford Bridge, London. Photograph: Matt Dunham/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Last week Frank Lampard appeared on the High Performance podcast, interviewed by BT Sports football presenter Jake Humphrey.

We learned that Lampard attributes his own success to a combination of hard work, talent and intelligence.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.