Ken Early: Harry Kane likely to be stuck at Spurs for the rest of his peak years
Player must live with terrible career decision of signing for six years in summer of 2018
For now, the best thing Harry Kane could do is accept that he made his bed – now it’s time to lie in it. Photograph: Pool/AFP via Getty Images
It seems like everyone is feeling sorry for Harry Kane. Beaten last week in the north London derby, on Thursday he was part of a shambolic Europa League defeat –two-nil up, three-two down – that the Spurs captain Hugo Lloris frankly labelled “a disgrace”.
Last night he scored his 27th goal of the season from the penalty spot in a dreary win over Aston Villa, but earlier in the day, credible media reports had emerged that Kane has decided the time has come to leave Tottenham. And really, you thought, who could blame him?