Ken Early: Haaland’s date with City pits the system against the individual

Last week, as the people of Europe grumblingly got on with life under lockdown, they could at least give thanks to one glamorous duo for sprinkling a little stardust on their unappealing lives.

Super-agent Mino Raiola and super-progenitor Alf-Inge Haaland flew to Spain on a private jet to negotiate face-to-face with the leading executives at Barcelona and Real Madrid.