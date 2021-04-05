Ken Early: Haaland’s date with City pits the system against the individual
When you have been scoring goals at a faster rate than any striker in Champions League history, you expect to keep playing in it
Real Madrid seem an obvious choice, and Erling Haaland’s style resonates with the power-worshipping aesthetic of a club that has been nicknamed the Vikings. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/pool/ AFP via Getty Images
Last week, as the people of Europe grumblingly got on with life under lockdown, they could at least give thanks to one glamorous duo for sprinkling a little stardust on their unappealing lives.
Super-agent Mino Raiola and super-progenitor Alf-Inge Haaland flew to Spain on a private jet to negotiate face-to-face with the leading executives at Barcelona and Real Madrid.