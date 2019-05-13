Sometimes a sharp slap in the face is just the ticket. When Glenn Murray scored to put Brighton 1-0 up against Manchester City, it was the first time City had been behind in the league since January. How would they react?

The answer was: immediately. It took 83 seconds for Sergio Agüero to punish Brighton’s faulty offside trap with the equaliser. A few minutes later Murray split his own defence with a bizarre throughball backpass. Mat Ryan saved from Riyad Mahrez, but Aymeric Laporte met the resulting corner with a powerful header for 2-1. Confident now of victory, City’s football started to flow. With 30 minutes remaining, Riyad Mahrez – a £60 million reserve – scored a beautiful goal to put the result beyond doubt.