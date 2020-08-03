Ken Early: Frank Lampard’s problems start at number one

Arrizabalaga has endured a nightmare season behind a clearly suspect defence

Ken Early

Kepa Arrizabalaga: he finished the season at Chelsea with the worst save percentage of all 108 goalkeepers who played more than 1,000 minutes in the top five European leagues. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

By the standards of recent FA Cup finals, the Aubameyang Final was a stone-cold classic; it was just a shame there was so few there to see it.

The Arsenal captain’s second goal at least gave the game a moment worth remembering, though for Frank Lampard, the ease with which Hector Bellerin ran through the centre of his team t0create the goal must have felt worryingly familiar.

