Football is suspended in every European country except Belarus, but behind the scenes the jockeying for position is in full cry. What should happen when the sport gets the all-clear to resume? Should we pick up from where we left off, or are we reaching the point when the best solution is to draw a line under 2019-20 and proceed on the basis that we will begin afresh with a new season and a clean slate?

On one level, it is of course futile to talk about what will happen when football starts back up when nobody has any idea when that will be. Nobody knows when the current restrictions will be eased. Juventus have given us an indication of what they are expecting by announcing that their players have agreed to waive the salary due for the four months from March to June 2020. They plainly are not planning to be back in any kind of action before July.