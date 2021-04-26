Ken Early: Arrogance of owners is most galling aspect of Super League

The angry crowd, chanting defiance, the Stars and Stripes going up in flames... the images transported you back to the 1980s, when this exact scene was the staple of Western TV news reports from The Arab Street, established shorthand for irrational extremism. But this time the street was Matt Busby Way and the crowd was made up of Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazers.

What the United fans were doing felt quite natural during a historic week that saw an explosion of righteous anger from football fans against... greed? That doesn’t seem quite right. Of course we all hate greed, yet though it saturates our world we seldom seem to get that worked up about it. The attitude many of us have towards this most relatable of vices might be expressed by adapting the United fans’ anti-Glazer slogan: Love Money, Hate Greed.