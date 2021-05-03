Ken Early: Anti-Glazer protests a sign that fans have figured out how to say no
Manchester United under Glazer ownership are like a race car dragging a parachute
Geoff Shreeves reached for the familiar: “This is obviously NOT what we want to see, and the security here at Old Trafford . . . has failed.” Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
The Manchester United fans streamed onto the pitch from the far corner of the ground, fanning out on the turf, bellowing their war cry: “We want the Glazers out, say we want the Glazers out!”
Faced with the unprecedented, Sky Sports touchline reporter Geoff Shreeves reached for the familiar: “This is obviously NOT what we want to see, and the security here at Old Trafford . . . has failed.”