Karim Benzema double secures 34th La Liga title for Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2 Villarreal 1

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Benzema fired through the legs of goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid in front after 29 minutes and then converted a penalty in the 77th before Villarreal’s Vicente Iborra pulled a goal back late on.

Barcelona needed to win at home to Osasuna and hope Real Madrid dropped points but they lost 2-1 after Roberto Torres scored in added time at the Nou Camp.

