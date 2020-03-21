Juventus forward Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Argentina forward announced on Twitter that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive. He is the third Juve player affected after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala wrote: “Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.”

Singer and model Sabatini is the niece of former tennis star Gabriela Sabatini.