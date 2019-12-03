Judge bans fan from Boca Juniors games over unpaid child support

Supporter of Argentinian giants has been behind on his payments for a year

Boca Juniors fans cheer their team during a match between against Union at La Bombonera on November 24th. Photograph: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

A judge in Argentina has banned a Boca Juniors fan from attending any of the club’s future games until he pays what he owes his ex-wife in child support.

“The defendant Mr Hugo Federico Suarez is prohibited from entering the Boca Juniors club and football matches until he completes all his child support payments,” a statement from the court, published by the Argentine Football Association said.

Suarez has been behind on his payments for a year and his former partner took him to court in their home of Salta province, Sylvina Carrer, the lawyer in the case told Reuters.

Carrer said they took the unusual step after seeing that Suarez had no fixed income but a large collection of Boca shirts and memorabilia.

He is also banned from going to any concerts by Chilean singer Mon Laferte. Suarez had already bought tickets and a flight to Buenos Aires to see the singer perform.

“This is the first time we have done something like this but it is also a tool for people who seem to be unaware that their children come first and other things come after,” said Carrer.

