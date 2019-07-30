José Mourinho ‘full of fire’ for management return

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager says he misses football

José Mourinho is at the Women’s World Cup France quarter-final between France and USA last month. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

José Mourinho is at the Women’s World Cup France quarter-final between France and USA last month. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

 

José Mourinho is keen to return to management but has stressed he is waiting for the right opportunity.

The Portuguese, who was sacked by Manchester United in December, says he is missing football and is “full of fire.”

His focus is on returning to club management, in either the top-flights in England, Spain, Germany, Italy or France.

Mourinho told Sky Sports News: “I have some time to think, to rethink, to analyse and what I feel is exactly that ‘Ze’ (Mourinho’s nickname as a boy) is full of fire.

“My friends tell me ‘enjoy your time, enjoy your July, enjoy your August, enjoy what you never had’. Honestly, I can’t enjoy. I am not happy enough to enjoy.

“I miss my football, I have the fire.

“The most difficult thing for me is to say ‘no’ to the possibilities I had to work.

“I have to be patient and wait for the right one and the right one is one at the dimension of what I am as a manager.

“I have to be patient and that is the most difficult thing because I had the impulse during this period so many times (to say) ‘yes, I go’. No, I cannot go. I cannot go. I have to wait exactly for the right one.”

Mourinho is learning German but says he is not thinking specifically of going to the Bundesliga, adding: “No club is waiting for me, nobody knocked at my door.”

When asked if it would still have to be one of the ‘big five’ European leagues to attract him, the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss said “yes.”

He added: “If you tell me a club in another country, to fight to be champion, to build something special, to bring that club in that country to a different level — maybe, who knows. But my focus is on the biggest ones.”

Mourinho also insists international management is something he may do in the future.

“A national team job for me...one match per month? Lots of office. No pitch. No matches. Wait two years for a European Championship, wait two years for a World Cup....no. Still no,” the 56-year-old said.

“But one day maybe, if not Portugal then another country. Because when I go to the World Cups, the Euros, when I am there in the centre of that event, I have the feeling one day I want to do it.

“Then I think it is not the job for me. But maybe one day — and, if it is Portugal, obviously I would be very proud.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.