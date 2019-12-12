John Earley resigns from the board of FAI

Schoolboys FAI chairman says he ‘made the decision in the best interests of Irish football’

Updated: 52 minutes ago

John Earley at the FAI’s annual accounts press conference in Dublin. Photograph: Inpho

John Earley at the FAI’s annual accounts press conference in Dublin. Photograph: Inpho

 

John Earley has resigned from the board of the Football Association of Ireland, the organisation confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

In it, the organisation said that Earley, who is the chairman of the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland, had informed association president Donal Conway of his departure by letter, saying he “had made the decision in the best interests of Irish football”.

With Conway having already announced that he is to go before the end of January, the move clears the way for the association to have a board entirely different to the one that had served during former chief executive John Delaney’s time at the organisation, complete with independent members, in place within a matter of weeks. This is something the association it will feel should help in its effort to restore normal relations with Minister for Sport Shane Ross and the government.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.