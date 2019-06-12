Jim McGuinness sacked by Charlotte Independence after poor run

United States League club have won just one game this season

Jim McGuinness has been sacked as head coach of Charlotte Independence in the United States League. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has been sacked as head coach of the Charlotte Independence team halfway through his first season with the United States League club.

Charlotte are presently 17th of 18 teams in the USL Eastern Conference standings, having won just one of the 14 games, that coming against Bethlehem Steel back in April. They drew 0-0 away to bottom-placed Swope Park Rangers last weekend, a week after suffering their heaviest defeat of the season in a 4-1 loss away to Ottawa Fury.

Commenting on the decision to part company with McGuinness, Independence president and managing partner Jim McPhilliamy said: “Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies – both of which we hope to continue moving forward.

“As a club, our performance is measured on the pitch and collectively, we’ve fallen short. On behalf of ownership, front office and team, the Charlotte Independence organization thanks Coach McGuinness for his service to the club.”

Independence general manager Mike Jeffries will assume head coaching responsibilities, and maintain his current role. The technical staff will remain unchanged.

