Jim McGuinness ends his coaching stint in China
Former Donegal manager looking ‘forward to a new chapter in Europe’
Jim McGuinness pictured at a Beijing Guoan training session with head coach Roger Schmidt.
Jim McGuinness has ended his stay with Chinese Premier League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan and is looking to continue his coaching career back in Europe.
The 45-year-old joined the Chinese club in July under the former Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt after almost five years of involvement with Celtic.
McGuinness released a statement, thanking Schmidt and club officials for the opportunity to advance his coaching career.
“The respect and hospitality that I have received since I arrived in Beijing has been fantastic. Every day working at the club has been thoroughly enjoyable,” said the former Donegal manager.
“I would also like to thank manager Roger [Schmidt] for giving me the opportunity to be part of his management team. It has been an amazing experience working under a top European coach and I have learned so much from him.
“I feel my experience in Beijing has set me up for the next stage of my coaching development and I look forward to a new chapter in Europe.
“I wish Roger, my colleagues in the coaching staff and everyone at Beijing Sinobo Guoan the very best for the 2018 season.