Jayson Molumby set for loan move as Brighton reject Millwall approach

Ireland international midfielder Jayson Molumby looks increasingly likely to leave Brighton over the course of the current transfer window.

The Premier League outfit’s reported rejection of a bid from Millwall to bring the 21-year-old Waterford native back to south London suggests that they still see him as having a long-term future at the club and would prefer to have him go out on loan again to get more first-team football.

Molumby has struggled to get much of that since the summer with just a couple of League Cup appearances and a couple of Premier League minutes at the end of November to show for his club season so far.

That is bound to be frustrating after he played 40 times for Millwall last season and the Championship club are reported by the South London Press to have had the offer of what would have been a club record fee rejected by Brighton over the past day or so.

Brighton boss Graham Potter suggested last week that the club had a plan for the player but declined to say what it might be. It has been suggested, however, that the club is open to loaning him out again and, like Millwall, Preston North End are widely believed to be interested.

Potter seemed sympathetic to the player’s plight, acknowledging how difficult it is for someone his age to break into a top-flight starting line-up but Molumby’s prospects are unlikely to be helped if he stays by the return of Polish international Jakub Moder, an €11 million buy last summer, from a loan spell at Lech Poznan this month.

Swansea, meanwhile, have apparently ended their interest in taking Michael Obafemi on loan from Southampton until the end of the season after the striker suffered what is said to have been a “significant muscle injury” in training at the weekend.

The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Southampton, with injuries certainly playing a part, although manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has also questioned his mentality, suggesting that he has not developed the professionalism to push on when he does feature in the team.

A spell at a side pushing hard from promotion back to the Premier League and looking to add more goals to their attack had seemed like an ideal move and talks were widely reported to have been at a very advanced stage prior to the player suffering the setback.