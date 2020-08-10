Jadon Sancho will stay with Dortmund, says sporting director

England international is said to have already agreed personal terms with Man United

Jamie Jackson

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho during a training session ahead of the new Bundesliga season. Photo: Friedemann Vogel/EPA

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, has said Jadon Sancho will not be transferred to Manchester United this summer and that he will stay at the Bundesliga club for the 2020-21 season.

The England international is United’s No 1 target in the current transfer window and has agreed personal terms with the club on a basic salary of around £250,000 a-week. The 20-year-old flew to Switzerland on Monday for Dortmund’s pre-season training camp.

Zorc said: “We are planning with Sancho. He will play for us next season. The decision is definitive. I believe that answers all questions. Already last summer we adjusted the salary according to Jadon’s development. And on that occasion we renewed the contract until 2023.”

Zorc’s comments, though, are understood to be a bargaining move, with Dortmund and United yet to finalise a fee for Sancho. United want to pay an initial €100m over three annual instalments and a further €20m in performance-related add-ons. Dortmund’ valuation is around €20m higher and the German club would prefer a larger lump sum payment. – Guardian

