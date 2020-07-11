Jack Charlton was both an Irish and English ‘icon’, says Taoiseach

Tributes from the world of football and wider society have poured in for former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin describing him as an “iconic figure” in both England and Ireland.

Charlton died at the age of 85 after a lymphoma diagnosis last year and having suffered from dementia.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Mr Martin extended his sympathies to Charlton’s family and friends describing the former manager as “one of the great characters of the football world”.

“ He was an iconic figure on and off the pitch, in England and Ireland. He came to personify a golden era in Irish football at a European and World level from the late 1980’s onwards.

“The Italia ‘90 campaign was more than just a football tournament for us all, it was a time of unbridled joy and celebration throughout the nation,” the Taoiseach added.

“The great moments of that campaign are embedded in a generation’s memory. It was truly a magical time.

“We thank Jack for his honest, workmanlike and no-nonsense contribution to football and to Irish life.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described him as “Ireland’s most beloved English man” - a description also used by Tánaiste and former taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Charleton had “really lifted the nation” during a period when we didn’t have much to cheer about, didn’t have much to be proud of, and didn’t win much, Mr Varadkar said.

He was “Ireland’s most loved Englishman”, the Tánaiste said, telling Richard Curran on RTÉ Radio 1 that he could remember watching the penalty shoot out with Romania during Italia ’90 in the front room of his parents house.

As tributes poured in from his former clubs and the Premier League announced black armbands will be worn by players at all matches this weekend, former Republic of Ireland midfielder Ray Houghton said Charlton should have been knighted after helping England win the 1966 World Cup.

Charlton, who later handed Houghton his international debut in his first match in charge of Ireland against Wales in March 1986, was “a larger than life character,” the former Liverpool player said.

While Charlton’s younger brother Sir Bobby was among a number of England stars to receive knighthoods in the years after they lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy, Jack did not, which left Houghton incredulous.

“The word legend is used too much in football but not for Jack, for what he’s done domestically with Leeds, winning the World Cup, which he should have been knighted for, I’ve still never understood that, I think that’s an absolute disgrace and the fact that he did so well with Ireland.

“He changed everything about Irish football because there was a stage where we hadn’t qualified for tournaments, we had some great players and very good managers but didn’t quite get over the line.

“Jack came in and changed that mentality, got us through two World Cups and one European Championship. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely huge.”

Mick McCarthy was appointed Republic of Ireland captain by Charlton and went on to succeed the former defender as manager of the national side in 1996.

“It’s a real shock that he’s passed away and I’m very, very sad,” McCarthy told talkSPORT.

“It was the happiest time of my career, he made it simple for me and I’ll always remember him for that.

“I wasn’t the best player in that team, nowhere near. But he saw something in me and I’ll never forget him for that.”

John Aldridge, Houghton and McCarthy’s former Republic team-mate, tweeted: “Absolutely gutted that Big Jack has passed away! What a football man, loved and adored, specially in Ireland. The best manager I was lucky to play for.

“The times we had on and off the pitch were priceless! My thoughts are with (wife) Pat and the family! RIP my good friend. Never forgotten!”

The Premier League announced players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence in all matches this weekend in tribute to Charlton.

Former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted: “Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away. World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack.”

Family members also took to social media to pay tribute including granddaughter Emma Wilkinson who tweeted: “He enriched so many lives through football, friendship and family. He was a kind, funny and thoroughly genuine man and our family will miss him enormously.”