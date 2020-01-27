Irish striker Jonathan Afolabi joins Dunfermline on loan

Celtic have sent Irish underage striker Jonathan Afolabi out on loan to Dunfermline until the end of the season.

Young forward Afolabi has yet to make a first-team appearance since joining Celtic from Southampton last summer and heads to the Ladbrokes Championship play-off hopefuls in search of regular senior football.

Afolabi grew up in Tallaght and has represented Ireland at underage level but is also eligible for Nigeria through his parents’ heritage.

However, shortly after his move to Celtic during the summer he did reiterate that he wants to play for Ireland and this loan move could kickstart his senior career.

Northern Irish goalkeeepr Conor Hazard has also been loaned out by Celtic. He returns to Dundee, where he played five times during an emergency loan spell earlier this season.