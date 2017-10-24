Ireland women’s team make it two from two with Slovakia win

With Netherlands and Norway in their World Cup qualifying group this win was crucial
Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan scored against Slovakia on Tuesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan scored against Slovakia on Tuesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Slovakia 0 Ireland 2

The Republic of Ireland women’s team were 2-0 winners against Slovakia in their World Cup qualifier in Senec on Tuesday afternoon.

The win gives them six points from their two qualifiers thus far, with Glasgow City’s Katie McCabe and North Carolina Courage’s Denise O’Sullivan’s first half goals giving them a platform - one they would hold on to for the remainder.

The team opened their qualifying campaign with a convincing win over their Northern neighbours last month, and while they were due a tougher test from Slovakia, there could be no margin for error against nations ranked lower than them.

Especially with European champions Netherlands, whom they travel to on November 28th, and Norway both also in Ireland’s group for the 2019 finals.

Colin Bell’s side made no mistake though, and could even afford for Ruesha Littlejohn to miss a late penalty as they secured the three points in comfortable fashion.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.