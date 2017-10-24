Ireland women’s team make it two from two with Slovakia win

Slovakia 0 Ireland 2

The Republic of Ireland women’s team were 2-0 winners against Slovakia in their World Cup qualifier in Senec on Tuesday afternoon.

The win gives them six points from their two qualifiers thus far, with Glasgow City’s Katie McCabe and North Carolina Courage’s Denise O’Sullivan’s first half goals giving them a platform - one they would hold on to for the remainder.

The team opened their qualifying campaign with a convincing win over their Northern neighbours last month, and while they were due a tougher test from Slovakia, there could be no margin for error against nations ranked lower than them.

Especially with European champions Netherlands, whom they travel to on November 28th, and Norway both also in Ireland’s group for the 2019 finals.

Colin Bell’s side made no mistake though, and could even afford for Ruesha Littlejohn to miss a late penalty as they secured the three points in comfortable fashion.