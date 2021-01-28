Ireland Under-21s in group with Italy and Sweden again

Ireland Under-21s have been drawn in Group F for Euro 2023 qualification, they will face Italy, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Luxembourg.

Both Italy and Sweden were in Ireland’s qualification group for Euro 2021, with the Italians topping the table while Sweden finished in fourth. Ireland lost out to Iceland who finished one place above them in second.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up will again progress directly to the finals, while the other eight teams who finish second in their group will contest the play-offs.

Northern Ireland were also handed a tough task against Spain and Russia along with Slovakia, Lithuania and Malta in Group C.