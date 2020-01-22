Ireland’s Ryan Johannson joins Sevilla from Bayern Munich

Underage international has stated that he wants to commit to playing for Ireland

Ryan Johannson has played underage for Ireland.

Ryan Johannson has played underage for Ireland.

 

Republic of Ireland underage international Ryan Johannson has joined Seville from Bayern Munich on a long term deal. The 18-year-old, who was brought up in Luxembourg by his Irish mother and Swedish father, had been at the German club for the past two years and had done well with four goals and seven assists for the under-19 side this season alone.

“I think Sevilla is a perfect club for me at this point in my career and I hope to play for the first team very soon,” said Johannson who has played underage football for three different countries but has said that, subject to successfully challenging the interpretation of a rule that would prevent him from doing so, he wants to commit his long term future to Ireland.

The teenager, who can play in either central midfield or on the right, is expected to join up with the squad of his new club’s second team to start with and play in the Spanish second division but he is reported to be viewed as having huge potential.

“It was a very easy decision for me to come here,” he said, “where I can improve and help the team in the future. I think I can progress at first with the reserves and adapt myself to the club so I can make the first team, hopefully it’s very soon.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.