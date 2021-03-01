Ireland and UK in joint bid to host 2030 Fifa World Cup

Ireland and Britain are to make a joint bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup, a Government spokesman has confirmed.

The spokesman said the football and government partners of Ireland and the UK were “delighted” the UK government has committed to support a prospective bid by the five football associations across Ireland and Britain for the 2030 World Cup.

British prime minister Boris Johnson told the Sun newspaper in an interview that he would be working with Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Government to make a bid for one of the world’s biggest sporting tournaments.

“The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media will continue to undertake feasibility work, together with its partners, to assess the viability of a bid,” said the Government spokesman.

“We look forward to further extensive engagement and collaboration as we seek to refine our hosting proposals in the coming months.”

The Government said that staging a Fifa World Cup “would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations”.

“If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to Fifa and the wider global football community,” said the spokesman.

In his newspaper interview, Mr Johnson said there was a “wealth of existing stadia” in Ireland and the UK to support the bid for the tournament.

Mr Johnson told the Sun that UK chancellor Rishi Sunak would commit £2.5 million (€3.2 million) in funding in his government’s budget on Wednesday to fund the UK and Ireland’s joint pitch to host the World Cup.

“We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place,” he said.

“It’s the home of football... It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country.”

The World Cup was lasted hosted in England in 1966, in which year it won the tournament.

On Monday night, the Football Association of Ireland issued a statement in conjunction with the Irish Football Association, the FA, the Football Association of Wales and the Scottish FA: “The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

“We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before Fifa formally open the process in 2022. Staging a Fifa World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations. If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to Fifa and the wider global football community.”