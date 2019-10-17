World Cup qualifier against North Korea ‘was like war’, says South

South’s Korea Football Association considering raising complaint after brutal match

South Korea’s Son Heung-min is shoved away by a North Korean player during their World Cup qualifier game in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photograph: Getty Images

South Korea’s Son Heung-min is shoved away by a North Korean player during their World Cup qualifier game in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photograph: Getty Images

 

South Korea were happy to have made it back from Pyongyang in one piece after Tuesday’s brutal 2022 World Cup qualifier, with a Korean FA official describing the physical encounter as being “like war”.

The game, the first between the two teams on North Korean soil in 30 years, ended in a 0-0 draw and was played out in front of empty stands. There was no broadcast of the game after the North refused to screen it live.

Reclusive North Korea and the rich, democratic South are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Last year saw a flurry of sports diplomacy between the two but ties have since cooled over stalled negotiations over the North’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min said it had been a bad-tempered match.

Aggressive

“To be honest, the game was so tough that I think we were very lucky already to be back with no one injured,” he told reporters on Thursday upon arrival at Incheon Airport via Beijing.

“We could even hear many of very offensive curses from the other side.”

Choi Young-il, vice-president of the South’s Korea Football Association (KFA), said the North Korean players had been overly aggressive.

“It was like war,” he said.

“They would use everything from elbows to hands to knees to fend off our players. It was really difficult.”

Each side received two yellow cards.

“North Koreans wouldn’t even make eye contact when I talked to them, not to mention respond,” Choi said.

Choi said the KFA planned to discuss whether it will raise a complaint with world governing body Fifa or the Asian Football Confederation about North Korea’s handling of the game.

In a video shared on Twitter by the Swedish ambassador to North Korea Joachim Bergstrom, Son appeared to be trying to play peacemaker as players from the sides confronted each other.

“Emotions run high,” Bergstrom wrote in a tweet. He was among only a handful of spectators allowed at the match along with Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The North provided a recording of the match on DVD but South Korean public broadcaster KBS cancelled plans to air it on Thursday due to the poor quality of the footage.

South Korea’s unification minister Kim Yeon-chul in charge of inter-Korean affairs said on Thursday it was “very disappointing” that the North did not allow the live broadcast of the match.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.