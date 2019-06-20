World Cup: Fifa pay clubs 18-times more for male players than women

The group stages of the Women’s World Cup reach their conclusion on Thursday night, before the tournament’s last-16 begins on Saturday.

And on Friday June 20th Fifa will payout £2.56 million (€2.87m) to the 198 football clubs across the world who have had players involved during the group stages.

According to research conducted by German website Wettbasis, this works out at £362 (€406) per player, per day - with 50 per cent going to their current club, and the other 50 per cent going to the club who trained them up to the age of 22.

However, these payouts pale into insignificance when compared to what clubs received for players involved in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Indeed, Fifa paid roughly 18-times more for male players last summer, with sides receiving around £6781 (€7607)per player, per day.

To highlight the disparity Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea all received more than £2.5million (€2.8m) for their players taking part in Russia in 2018 - roughly the same as Fifa’s entire payout at this year’s World Cup.

This summer, three teams in the English FA Women’s Super League are among the main beneficiaries of the Fifa payout, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all in the top 10.

FC Barcelona are the highest paid club out of those with players participating at the World Cup - they’re set to receive £68,700 from Fifa for their 15 players.

Lyon are second with £65,000, with City (£58,000) third, Chelsea (£57,600) fourth and Arsenal (£43,800) ninth.

Money received from Fifa for players at 2019 World Cup:

1 FC Barcelona €77,400

2 Olympique Lyon €73,000

3 Manchester City WFC €65,500

4 Chelsea FCW €64,900

5 Bundit Asia (Thailand) €56,400

6 Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels (South Korea) €55,600

7 Paris Saint-Germain FC €52,600

8 FC Bayern München €52,200

9 Arsenal WFC €49,400

10 Portland Thorns FC €49,200