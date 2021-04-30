Women’s World Cup 2023: Ireland to face Sweden and Finland

Vera Pauw’s side will also come up against Slovakia who they beat in the last campaign

Ireland manager Vera Pauw will lead the team once again in qualifying. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland manager Vera Pauw will lead the team once again in qualifying. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in a group with Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia for their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign, while England will be among Northern Ireland’s opponents as they attempt to reach the ninth women’s World Cup which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Republic were in pot three for the draw which took place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Sweden, ranked fourth in Europe and fifth in the world, are the top seeds in the group.

Second seeds Finland are 10 places above the Republic in the world rankings, at 24, and will also be attempting to qualify for their first ever World Cup. The 2023 version will feature 32 nations, having been expanded from 24, with the winners of each of the nine European qualifying groups sealing a spot, the runners-up entering the playoffs.

Once again, the Republic share a group with Slovakia, having beaten them home and away in their last World Cup qualifying campaign, while Georgia, ranked at 126 in the world, are the group’s outsiders.

Northern Ireland, who qualified for Euro 2022 earlier this month, the first time they secured a place in a major tournament, will take on Austria, North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg, as well as England. The qualifying campaign begins in September.

2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying draw

A: Sweden, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia.

B: Spain, Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands.

C: Netherlands, Iceland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus.

D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg.

E: Denmark, Russia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Malta, Montenegro.

F: Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia.

G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Moldova, Lithuania.

H: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria.

I: France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Estonia.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.