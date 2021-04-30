Women’s World Cup 2023: Ireland to face Sweden and Finland

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in a group with Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia for their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign, while England will be among Northern Ireland’s opponents as they attempt to reach the ninth women’s World Cup which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Republic were in pot three for the draw which took place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Sweden, ranked fourth in Europe and fifth in the world, are the top seeds in the group.

Second seeds Finland are 10 places above the Republic in the world rankings, at 24, and will also be attempting to qualify for their first ever World Cup. The 2023 version will feature 32 nations, having been expanded from 24, with the winners of each of the nine European qualifying groups sealing a spot, the runners-up entering the playoffs.

Once again, the Republic share a group with Slovakia, having beaten them home and away in their last World Cup qualifying campaign, while Georgia, ranked at 126 in the world, are the group’s outsiders.

Northern Ireland, who qualified for Euro 2022 earlier this month, the first time they secured a place in a major tournament, will take on Austria, North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg, as well as England. The qualifying campaign begins in September.

2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying draw

A: Sweden, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia.

B: Spain, Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands.

C: Netherlands, Iceland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus.

D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg.

E: Denmark, Russia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Malta, Montenegro.

F: Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia.

G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Moldova, Lithuania.

H: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria.

I: France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Estonia.