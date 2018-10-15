Wales’s Aaron Ramsey to miss Ireland tie due to family reasons

Arsenal midfielder’s absence a big blow for Ryan Giggs with Gareth Bale also missing

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’s trip to Dublin on Tuesday night. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’s trip to Dublin on Tuesday night. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

 

Aaron Ramsey has withdrawn from Wales’ squad ahead of their Nations League encounter against Ireland on Tuesday because of family reasons.

The Arsenal midfielder earned his 56th international cap in the 4-1 friendly defeat to Spain last Thursday, captaining Wales in the second half.

However, the Football Association of Wales announced he will not travel with the squad to Dublin, with Swansea winger Daniel James called up from the under-21s to take his place.

The FAW said in a tweet: “Daniel James has been called up to the senior team from the under 21’s this morning.

“Aaron Ramsey will no longer travel with the squad to Dublin due to family reasons.”

Ramsey was allowed to miss Arsenal’s Europa League tie against Qarabag in Azerbaijan earlier this month to stay in London with his pregnant wife.

His personal situation was addressed when manager Ryan Giggs named his 25-man squad for the double header against Spain and the Republic.

Giggs said: “We have to weigh it up and it’s something for us to assess.

“Obviously we are at home for the first game. That’s a plus, but we are just monitoring the situation.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.