Wales condemn Ireland and Kenny to another night of frustration

Wales 1 Republic of Ireland 0

Ireland will go into Wednesday’s game against Bulgaria still seeking a first win under manager Stephen Kenny. The Dubliner’s seventh game in charge ended in defeat as David Brooks got the goal that decided things in Cardiff. There were, once again, positives in the way the visitors played but a sixth time in succession they failed to find the net.

Kenny came into this game missing more than a third of the 24 players he had started in his previous six games and things will only be worse in midweek with Jayson Molumby’s booking and Jeff Hendrick’s late sending off set to deprive him of another couple in the final outing of what has been a deeply disappointing Nations League campaign so far.

Despite all of the problems, he managed a solid looking selection here and there will be aspects of the performance that will have pleased him. Ultimately, though, they failed to make much of their better spells and were second best through the closing stages when Darren Randolph had to make a tremendous save to prevent Brooks getting his second and Hendrick was forced to commit himself to a challenge he couldn’t quite pull off to stop Tyler Roberts racing clear to go one on one with the goalkeeper.

Having failed to create much against England, Kenny’s side could have had a couple through the opening stages of this one but again the finishing was poor. Robbie Brady returned to the starting line up and within three minutes had delivered the sort of set piece on which the attacking end of Shane Duffy’s reputation is based but the Celtic defender, his confidence low it seems after a difficult spell in Scotland, sent a weak header wide.

Daryl Horgan then tested the home side’s defensive composure with a fine cross from the right and though they got initial ball away under pressure from Adam Idah and James McClean, it ran straight to Brady on the edge of the area from where the midfielder should have done a lot better than he did with the shot.

If was familiar stuff then, with eager pressing yielding more possession than Ireland have traditionally been used to away from home, some solid passing helping to ensure the ball was kept better but the same failings evident up front where the visitors’ opportunities were limited by some capable defending but the ones that came their way were generally squandered.

Stephen Kenny looks on during Ireland’s defeat in Cardiff. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

“There were a lot more positive than the other night,” said Brady afterwards. “We created chances but we are just waiting for the first one to go in, we are just lacking that final touch. I’m sure it will come but it’s frustrating.

The hosts, to be fair, had come into the game nine unbeaten in competitive games, a record firmly rooted in their ability to make life hard for opposing strikers but getting goals of their own had been a bit of an issue since the start of the year with just three scored in six outings. Even with Gareth Bale back in the starting line they looked toothless here for the hour they employed the same 3-4-3 system that had worked so well for England against Ireland on Thursday night in Wembley, with just a long-range free-kick from the 31-year-old that skimmed the top of the bar to speak of really.

It wasn’t long after changing things, though, that they took the lead. Neco Williams got things moving down the right hand side and fed Daniel James who pushed on past Dara O’Shea then put in a decent cross.

Duffy was first to get his head to it but he didn’t clear the danger and Bale got above Matt Doherty to turn the ball back from the far post towards the middle of the six-yard box where Brooks headed home as Duffy lunged desperately towards him.

Kenny started to shake things up himself with James Collins replacing Idah and Jack Byrne getting on in the closing stages but a couple of low drives at the Welsh ’keeper aside, Ireland didn’t do too much to frighten their hosts with a penalty claim against Williams for a handball as close as they came. Bulgaria, Brady acknowledged, “is a massive game” now and nothing can be taken for granted.

Wales: Ward (Leicester City); Mepham (Bournemouth, Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), Davies (Tottenham Hotspur); N Williams (Liverpool), Ampadu (Sheffield United), Morrell (Luton Town), Norrington-Davies (Luton Town); James (Manchester United), Bale (Tottenham Hotspur), Brooks (Bournemouth). Subs: Moore (Cardiff City) for Norrington-Davies (60 mins), Roberts (Leeds United) for Brooks (88 mins).

Republic of Ireland: Randolph (West Ham); Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Duffy (Celtic), K Long (Burnley), O’Sea (West Brom); Brady (Burnley), Hendrick (Newcastle United), Molumby (Brighton); Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Idah (Norwich City), McClean (Stoke City). Subs: Knight (Derby County) for Horgan (58 mins), Collins (Luton Town) for Idah and Hourihane (Aston Villa) for Molumby (76 mins), Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) for Brady and O’Dowda (Bristol City) for O’Shea (82 mins).

Referee: P Nadvornik (Czech Republic).