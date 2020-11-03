Wales cancel Tuesday press conference after ‘alleged incident’ involving Ryan Giggs

Wales were due to announce their squad for Nations League fixture with Ireland

Wales have cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday due to an ‘alleged incident’ involving Ryan Giggs. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Wales have cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday following an “alleged incident” involving manager Ryan Giggs.

Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the upcoming friendly against the USA, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

But the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed it has been made aware of an issue surrounding 46-year-old boss Giggs.

“The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs,” an FAW spokesman said.

“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

Wales are due to host the USA in a friendly on Thursday, November 12th, before facing two home Nations League matches — against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Giggs, 46, was appointed Wales manager in January 2018, succeeding Chris Coleman, and has steered them to qualification for Euro 2020, rescheduled for next summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament’s postponement.

Giggs, who won 64 caps for Wales, had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

